Pak vs Ban: Azhar hits 50 after play resumes in Dhaka Test following rain delay

AP | AFPPublished December 5, 2021 - Updated December 5, 2021 01:24pm
Pakistan's Azhar Ali plays a shot on the second day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Dec 5, 2021. — afp
Pakistan's Azhar Ali plays a shot on the second day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Dec 5, 2021. — afp

Play resumed on the second day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan after lunch on Sunday, following rain and bad light that saw the morning session in Dhaka cancelled.

Only 57 overs of play were possible on the first day when Pakistan reached 161-2, with skipper Babar Azam unbeaten on 60 alongside Azhar Ali, 36 not out.

After the delayed resumption of the game, Ali managed to score his half-century with skipper reaching 71 off 113 balls.

Earlier after inspecting the ground several times through the morning, the umpires took the decision to take an early lunch with hopes of play resuming in the afternoon session.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam (2-49) had bowled brilliantly in the first session on Saturday to put Bangladesh on top after the visitors seemed headed toward a big score.

Openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique brought up 50-run partnership in the first hour after Babar won the toss and chose to bat first. But Taijul broke the 59-run partnership, taking both wickets with straight deliveries.

After his 133 and 91 in the first Test, Abid had appeared set for another big score but fell for 39 when Taijul again struck with a straight delivery that didn’t turn as much as he expected.

Babar and Azhar survived several tricky moments at the outset of their innings, particularly against Taijul.

The hosts could have swung the momentum had Khaled Ahmed not put down a tough chance, offered by Babar on 39 off left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan’s bowling.

Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Chittagong by eight wickets.

The visitors fielded an unchanged squad from the first Test while Bangladesh handed Mahmudul Hasan a Test debut and brought in Shakib and Khaled Ahmed in three changes to the team.Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali and Abu Jayed were dropped from the opening Test.

