Pakistani soldier martyred during UN mission service in Central African Republic: ISPR

Dawn.comPublished December 2, 2021 - Updated December 2, 2021 11:27am
A photo of Havaldar Muhammad Shafiq. — ISPR
A photo of Havaldar Muhammad Shafiq. — ISPR

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred while serving in the United Nations mission in the Central African Republic (CAR), the military's media wing said on Thursday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Havaldar Muhammad Shafiq's funeral prayer was held at his native town of Mian Channu in Khanewal. He is survived by his wife and three sons.

"[The martyred] soldier was buried with full military honours," the statement said, adding that he had joined the UN mission in February.

"He was a brave and dedicated member of the Pakistan contingent [and was] ensuring the protection of civilians in CAR and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian assistance."

So far, 162 Pakistani peacekeepers have laid down their lives as part of the global mission for international peace and stability, the ISPR said.

In September, Lance Naik Adil Jan embraced martyrdom while on duty during a peacekeeping mission in Sudan. He was part of the UN mission in Darfur responsible for the protection of civilians and facilitating humanitarian assistance in the district.

In February, Lance Naik Tahir Ikram died in Sudan when his truck had an accident in the South Darfur region.

