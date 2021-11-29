Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 29, 2021

Woman sets fire to Covid quarantine hotel in Australia

ReutersPublished November 29, 2021 - Updated November 29, 2021 08:55am
This file photo shows members of the army and police greeting travellers arriving for hotel quarantine in Melbourne. — AFP
This file photo shows members of the army and police greeting travellers arriving for hotel quarantine in Melbourne. — AFP

SYDNEY: Australian police said on Sunday they expect to charge a 31-year-old woman with arson after she allegedly set fire to the Covid-19 quarantine hotel where she and her two children were staying.

No one was injured in the fire, which gutted much of the 11th floor of the Pacific Hotel Cairns, police said. More than 100 people were evacuated from the hotel.

The incident in the northern city of Cairns occurred as tensions rose in parts of Australia as a result of coronavirus restrictions and the latest scare caused by the emergence of the Omicron variant, first identified in southern Africa.

Acting Chief Superintendent Chris Hodgman said the woman was in custody and police were caring for her children.

“I expect later on this morning that 31-year-old female will be charged with arson and the possibility of other offences,” he told reporters.

The woman had been in quarantine for a couple of days and there had been issues with her that authorities “were managing,” Hodgman said.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2021

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Land misuse
Updated 29 Nov 2021

Land misuse

THE contrast could not be more stark, and elite capture no better illustrated. On the one hand are the middle-class...
29 Nov 2021

Act of altruism

DECEASED organ donation needs to become part of the national discourse. To that end, our lawmakers must adopt a far...
29 Nov 2021

Animal neglect

THE callousness shown by our state and society towards humanity is often such that it comes as no surprise that less...
Updated 28 Nov 2021

Creating superbugs

The tendency to pop antibiotic pills at every sneeze has brought us to the brink of a disastrous health crisis.
28 Nov 2021

Channel tragedy

THE responses of the French and British governments to the biggest human tragedy in the English Channel in recent...