Pakistan bans travel from 7 countries amid concern over new Covid variant

Dawn.comPublished November 27, 2021 - Updated November 27, 2021 08:05pm
Pakistani airport staff walk through the Islamabad International Airport. — AFP/File
Pakistan placed a complete ban on Saturday on travel from seven countries in the wake of the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, first detected in South Africa, according to the notification issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The notification said travel had been restricted from six southern African countries, namely South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Botswana and Namibia, as well as Hong Kong.

These countries, the NCOC added, had been placed in category C — which includes nations from where people can travel to Pakistan only under specific NCOC guidelines — consequent to the emergence of the Omicron strain in South Africa and its spread to adjoining regions.

Hence, "a complete ban has been placed on direct [and] indirect inbound travel from these countries with immediate effect."

Earlier, Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar announced the same in a tweet.

"Based on the emergence of the new covid variant, notification has been issued [to] restrict travel from 6 South African countries and Hong Kong," he said, adding that the "emergence of new variant makes it even more urgent to vaccinate all eligible citizens 12 years and older".

