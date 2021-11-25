Dawn Logo

Petrol dealers call off nationwide strike after talks with govt

Tahir Sherani | Imran GabolPublished November 25, 2021 - Updated November 25, 2021 11:23pm
A view of a closed petrol station in Peshawar. — Photo by Sirajuddin
The All Pakistan Petrol Pumps Dealers Association on Thursday called off a nationwide strike against the government's failure to increase their profit margin.

The government and the association's chairman, Abdul Sami Khan, reached the agreement after holding day-long negotiations. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Petroleum Secretary Dr Arshad Mahmood were part of the government team.

Speaking to Dawn, association spokesperson Jahanzaib Malik confirmed that petroleum dealers had called off the nationwide strike. He said that they had initially demanded a six per cent increase in their profit margin, but the government had agreed to a 4.4pc increase.

Malik said that petrol dealers were charging Rs3.91 per litre and would now charge Rs4.90. He said that the price of petrol would be increased after the government announced the rates for next month.

He said that agreement would be implemented from next month, adding that the government had vowed to review the profit margin after three months.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also shared the development in a tweet, stating that there were three pieces of good news.

"First, the petroleum dealers' association has called off the strike. Second, Saudi Arabia has announced that it will start direct flights from Pakistan. Third, all legal issues concerning the transfer of $3 billion from Saudi Arabi have been settled, and the money will be received this week," he said.

Earlier today, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar told petrol dealers that legitimate demands will be accepted but warned that those seeking a nine-rupee raise will be disappointed.

Azhar said that he was aware of the problems being faced by petrol pump owners as he reminded them that a summary for an increase in their profit margin was already with the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the matter would be resolved in the next meeting.

The minister urged the dealers to reconsider their strike based on the inconvenience being faced by the general public. However, he made it clear that the government would not accept any illegitimate demands.

"Some groups want to use this strike to have a raise of nine rupees," said the minister. "A nine-rupee raise cannot be granted just to benefit a few companies."

"Legitimate demands will be accepted, illegitimate ones will be not," the minister declared.

Meeting of stakeholders

A meeting was also conducted between the representatives of all the major oil marketing companies, petroleum dealers and officials of the petroleum division .

"The petroleum division has sent its recommendations regarding the dealers' profit margin to the ECC," a spokesperson for the division said, adding that the recommendation was based on an independent report as he urged the PPDA to wait on the matter until the ECC conducts its own meeting.

The spokesperson said the dealers' margin has seen a regular increase, the last of which was granted in April. He urged the dealers association to prove its responsibility in the larger interest of the country.

The spokesperson claimed there was no shortage of petroleum products in the country and that it was business as usual at fuel stations of all major companies.

Situation across the country

Privately-owned petrol stations ceased operations across the country today in pursuance of the strike call, although state-owned stations of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and a few other companies including Shell and Hascol were still operational, according to the Ministry of Energy.

In Peshawar, some PSO stations were open, while a vast majority were closed. Long queues had formed outside the select few that were still operational.

According to President Balochistan Petroleum Association Qayyumuddin, all petrol stations would remain closed till the demands of the dealers are met.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umer Sher Chatha said 62 petrol stations of different companies, including the PSO, were open for motorists across the city.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) spokesperson Imran Ghaznavi said the authority was in touch with oil marketing companies to ensure uninterrupted supply of petroleum products.

"Ogra teams are in touch with stakeholders and engaged in smooth supplies," he tweeted.

PPDA announces strike

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) had earlier this week announced that all petrol stations across the country would remain closed on Nov 25 (today) against what they called the government's alleged backtracking on its promise to raise petroleum commission.

However, the handout issued by the association did not mention when the strike will end. When Dawn.com contacted PPDA Chairman Abdul Sami Khan for clarity on the matter, he refused to give a definitive answer and said that a final decision will be taken today.

According to the PPDA handout, a meeting of petrol dealers was held at Faletti's Hotel in Lahore on Saturday, where it was noted that the government had promised to raise the dealers' profit margin three years ago.

"The promise remains unfulfilled to date ... [and] now, because of [growing] inflation and increase in the prices of petroleum products, it has become difficult for dealers to run fuel stations," the press release read.

It added that the dealers had previously given the call for a strike from November 5 but had withdrawn it after after a government team, led by Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, held a meeting with them on November 3 and agreed to fulfil their demands.

According to a Dawn report, the meeting had also constituted a committee led by Petroleum Secretary Dr Arshad Mahmood and comprising stakeholders to ensure the implementation of the agreement for the increase in margins through approval from the ECC and the federal cabinet by November 15.

In that meeting, the press release said, "the government had agreed to raise the profit margin by six per cent and sought time till November 17 to implement the decision".

"Dealers continued the supply of petroleum products in public interest, but five days have passed since the agreed date of November 17 and the government representatives don't seem serious," the statement said.

Govt says petrol will be available at all major outlets

On the other hand, a spokesperson for the petroleum ministry had last night said that it had sent a summary to increase dealers' profit margin to the ECC and was awaiting approval.

He said that the ministry was working on increasing the profit margin of oil marketing companies and dealers, adding that the federal cabinet would take a decision in this regard within ten days.

"Fuel will be available at all Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Shell and Total stations in country,” he said, adding that oil tankers had been sent to these stations.

The Ministry of Energy added that petrol products will be available at PSO, Gas and Oil Pakistan Limited, Hascol and Shell's "company-operated" pumps.

Comments (41)
Realistic
Nov 25, 2021 11:47am
petrol pumps are open in Islamabad, Attock, Shell all open
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 25, 2021 11:47am
Higher profitability. Sure. Blackmail is bad.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 25, 2021 11:48am
Trying to tease the masses to get more money.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahi
Nov 25, 2021 11:55am
Pakistan = second Venezuela ... in coming time
Reply Recommend 0
Td
Nov 25, 2021 11:59am
Petrol mafia
Reply Recommend 0
Samrad khan
Nov 25, 2021 12:03pm
Stop selling patrol to these guys
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Nov 25, 2021 12:03pm
Gas pumps comes under domain of essential services. They mustn’t strike, and open up immediately. The government has powers to take over all gas stations on strike, Hope PPDA is aware of that.
Reply Recommend 0
Vikas
Nov 25, 2021 12:05pm
It is indeed a fact that rising prices of everything is affecting them too. They also need a rise in their incomes. After all oil companies have increased rates big time and are giving a bankrupt government some revenue to pay back its loans to IMF and other international entities.
Reply Recommend 0
A Khan
Nov 25, 2021 12:10pm
Here comes another mafia - the greedy energy lobby. Govt should stand firm against these blackmailers.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Nov 25, 2021 12:11pm
This is the worst government in pakistan history
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Nov 25, 2021 12:20pm
The whole country is on strike
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 25, 2021 12:24pm
Shame on India for orchestrating these strikes
Reply Recommend 0
Parvesh
Nov 25, 2021 12:40pm
The strike will help pakistan save some imports and hence their rupee will get stronger. Strike is better for you. Go go go Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Taimur
Nov 25, 2021 12:48pm
Government of the mafias, by the mafias for the mafias - Thank you PTI for this change
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Nov 25, 2021 12:56pm
Hammad Azhar should be changed. Induct some better Minister.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Nov 25, 2021 01:01pm
RS 6 commission is too much...already petrol pump are supplying adulterated petrol and less according meter
Reply Recommend 0
IrfanL
Nov 25, 2021 01:05pm
We need analysis of whole supply chain to have an informed opinion otherwise everyone is shooting arrows in darkness.
Reply Recommend 0
Ayaz Noorani
Nov 25, 2021 01:11pm
Very strange strategy by this Government, instead of knowing well in advance of demands of groups, they wait for a strike , then they declare them enemies of the state and finally when push comes to a shove, they accept all the demands and the same group is declared as patriots.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Nov 25, 2021 01:24pm
Now in true PTI fashion the minister will challenge everyone to a debate on TV to prove his point BUT do nothing about the actual increase in prices
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Nov 25, 2021 01:25pm
Cancel the licenses of the blackmailers and shut there shops.
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Nov 25, 2021 01:27pm
PTI is a team of jokers and nincompoops like him. Messed up!
Reply Recommend 0
Aatif
Nov 25, 2021 01:59pm
At least air pollution will be less.
Reply Recommend 0
Peace
Nov 25, 2021 02:12pm
Pakistan’s debt, liabilities cross Rs50tr~ Tribuen
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Nov 25, 2021 02:16pm
Never trusting these guys again! They may not be liars but are definitely incompetent fools! BTW, how much is the current margin of the pumps?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 25, 2021 02:23pm
What else can he say at this crucial, critical, caviling, carping and compelling point in time and history?
Reply Recommend 0
shakaib
Nov 25, 2021 03:34pm
The owners of petrol pumps and big petrol dealers are sitting in the cabinet on the behest of whom this all drama has been orchastrated
Reply Recommend 0
Vikas
Nov 25, 2021 04:10pm
First the government will fight them and declare them "Indian Agents". Then they will be accused of running on Indian funding. Then there will be a compromise in which all their demands and more will be accepted and they will be declared partners. What's new in Pakistan, guys?
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Nov 25, 2021 04:12pm
Will they also stop adultration and fleecing customers? Everyone behaves like a mafia in Pakistan. Let them strike. we can bear with PSO for a while.
Reply Recommend 0
Vikas
Nov 25, 2021 04:12pm
I think the problem is that there is no petrol to sell and the government does not have money to import. Just waiting for Saudi to clear the deferred payment supplies. Till then the strike suits them and the dealers have been told that in a week or two all your demands and more will be met, and till then remain on strike.
Reply Recommend 0
As expected
Nov 25, 2021 04:14pm
boycott all pumps on strike today. boycott them forever.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Nov 25, 2021 04:22pm
I guess TLP demands were legitimate
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Nov 25, 2021 04:31pm
Only TLP demands seem legitimate to this regime
Reply Recommend 0
Jews
Nov 25, 2021 04:41pm
This mere eye wash. Government itself ask these to raise the price so that they will receive inflated through them without raising tax. If PTI raise tax than there will be hue and cry so this is the option.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Nov 25, 2021 05:23pm
Imran Khan will now take credit for reducing air pollution
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Nov 25, 2021 05:57pm
Going from bad to worse...is it?!
Reply Recommend 0
Peace maker
Nov 25, 2021 06:10pm
What will happen to ambulance. Fire services and police vehicles?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 25, 2021 07:27pm
@Mahi, so true bro
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 25, 2021 07:30pm
@Peace , one more loan will take care
Reply Recommend 0
Tam
Nov 25, 2021 08:47pm
@Fastrack, what
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Nov 25, 2021 08:58pm
@Mahi, Venezuela has been ruined by the west
Reply Recommend 0
F
Nov 25, 2021 08:59pm
When petrol increases, prices increases, and so the profit of these due percentage. I think they r only beneficiary whatever happen. Don't surrender to demands
Reply Recommend 0

