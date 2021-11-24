Karachi Zoo animals are being fed properly: KMC

KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on Tuesday said that all animals at Karachi Zoo were healthy and being provided proper feed.

KMC spokesperson Ali Hasan Sajid told Dawn that a special team visited Karachi Zoo on Tuesday and got information about the food provided to the animals.

He said that the zoo had feed for a week for the animals.

He termed as baseless the reports circulating on social media and said that some miscreants were spreading propaganda about Karachi Zoo.

He said that thousands of people visit the zoo every day for leisure and observe the animals closely.

He expressed satisfaction over the health and diet of the animals and said the images being spread on social media were outdated.

“Supply of meat, fruits and vegetables given to the animals on a daily basis is continuing and even if the concerned contractor stops the supply of food, one week’s food is always available in the zoo store,” he added.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2021