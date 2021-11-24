Indian Sikhs laud Pakistan for facilities on Guru Nanak’s anniversary

LAHORE: The Sikhs from across the border lauded the Pakistan government for issuing them visas to participate in the 552nd birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

They were addressing Baba Guru Nanak International Conference at the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (Pilac) on Tuesday.

Sardar Hazaara Singh thanked the government of Pakistan for opening the Kartarpur Corridor and facilitating the Sikh community in performing their religious rites in Pakistan. He added that the message of Baba Nanak was peace and love.

Mr Singh applauded Pilac for promotion of Punjabi language and culture, saying more efforts were needed to promote the mother tongue of Punjab.

Sardar Anmol Singh termed the people of Pakistan loving and caring, saying Punjabi language and culture had been greatly promoted by institutions in Punjab, especially Pilac.

Dr Sughra Sadaf, the director general of the institute, thanked the visiting Sikh delegation and said that Pilac held the conference on Baba Nanak every year pay rich tributes to him. She said Baba Nanak promoted humanity and both parts of Punjab should carry forward his message of love.

Pilac Director Asim Chaudhry said the centre had been promoting Punjabi culture and language since 2004.

“We started teaching Gurmukhi at Pilac back in 2009 and established first Punjabi radio station (FM 95 Punjab Rung). We are also opening two more radio stations in Multan and Rawalpindi,” he added.

Educationist and publisher Zubair said Punjab, its people and culture could not be understood without reading Baba Nanak. He said Guru Nanak chairs had been introduced at the Punjab University and the Lahore College University. He threw light on the life and works of Nanak.

At the end of the conference, Sufi music performances were held by noted singers Saieen Zahoor, Imran Shaukat, Nasir Beraj and others.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2021