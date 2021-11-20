Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 20, 2021

At least 30 dead or missing in India floods: reports

AFPPublished November 20, 2021 - Updated November 20, 2021 02:45pm
In this file photo, commuters push their two wheelers through a flooded street after heavy rain shower in Chennai on November 7, 2021. — Photo: AFP
In this file photo, commuters push their two wheelers through a flooded street after heavy rain shower in Chennai on November 7, 2021. — Photo: AFP

At least 30 people are dead or missing after flash floods hit southern India, reports said Saturday, with three buses washed away in one incident.

Rescue teams pulled out a dozen bodies after three buses were washed away in Andhra Pradesh state on Friday. At least 18 other people were still missing, media outlet The News Minute reported.

Analysts say unpredictable and extreme weather across South Asia is driven by climate change, exacerbated by damming, deforestation and excessive development.

Dozens have died since October in India after heavy rains triggered floods and landslides, and the country's Met office said more heavy rains were expected in several southern areas on Saturday.

At least 42 people were killed last month when heavy rains pummelled Kerala, and on Friday authorities in the state halted entry to Sabarimala, one of Hinduism's holiest shrines, due to heavy rains in the area.

Hundreds of devotees have been making the trek to Sabarimala since the shrine opened last week for the annual two-month-long pilgrimage season.

Rising water levels in the Pamba river, considered holy by the pilgrims, forced officials to stop devotees for a day, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported Saturday.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Worsening gas crunch
Updated 20 Nov 2021

Worsening gas crunch

PAKISTAN is on the verge of a massive gas crunch as temperatures begin to fall in most parts of the country, forcing...
20 Nov 2021

New Covid surge

PARTS of Europe and the US have seen a rise in Covid-19 cases, sparking fears of a fourth or fifth wave in several...
20 Nov 2021

Supporting the young

INDEED, a child living in Pakistan has many challenges to surmount even before she reaches adulthood and often ...
Bulldozing legislation
Updated 19 Nov 2021

Bulldozing legislation

Certainly, bypassing parliament is hardly the sole preserve of this government.
19 Nov 2021

Most polluted city

LAHORE is choking on smog these days. The metropolis is consistently being ranked as the world’s worst city for ...
19 Nov 2021

Protests in Gwadar

UNTIL recently, mass protests in Balochistan — other than in Quetta by the beleaguered Hazara community — were...