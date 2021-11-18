Dawn Logo

Longest partial lunar eclipse in 600 years tomorrow

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished November 18, 2021 - Updated November 18, 2021 08:10am
The moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse in Brasilia, Brazil on July 16, 2019. — Reuters
KARACHI: A partial lunar eclipse will take place on Friday (tomorrow) which will be the longest partial lunar eclipse in 600 years, Met officials and astronomy enthusiasts said on Wednesday.

The Met office shared details of the approaching lunar eclipse which will not be visible in Pakistan.

The Climate Data Processing Centre of the Pakistan Mete­orological Department (PMD) came up with details of the predicted eclipse and called it the last such activity of this year.

“Partial eclipse of moon is on November 19, but not visible in Pakistan,” it says. “This partial lunar eclipse will be visible from North and South America, Australia, much of Europe, much of Asia, Australia, North/West Africa, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Arctic.”

The penumbral eclipse will begin at 11.02am PST and the partial eclipse at 12.19pm, it says. Maximum eclipse will end at 2.03pm and the partial one at 3.47pm. The penumbral eclipse will end at 5.04pm, said the PMD.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2021

