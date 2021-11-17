Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 17, 2021

Opposition says will challenge electoral amendments in Supreme Court

Dawn.comPublished November 17, 2021 - Updated November 17, 2021 05:23pm
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto (L), Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif (C) and other opposition leaders speak to the media in Islamabad on Wednesday. —DawnNewsTV
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto (L), Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif (C) and other opposition leaders speak to the media in Islamabad on Wednesday. —DawnNewsTV

Following a chaotic joint session of parliament on Wednesday, during which the government passed amendments to the Elections Act, 2017, the opposition announced that it will challenge the move in the Supreme Court.

Addressing the media after opposition walked out from the session in protest, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lambasted the the government for bulldozing amendments and said the opposition would raise voice against the move on all relevant forums.

"The entire nation must be informed that the government did not win but lost during the joint session today," he said.

More to follow

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Contempt and reporting
Updated 17 Nov 2021

Contempt and reporting

Shouldn’t the judiciary be more concerned about the allegation itself, and whether it is fact or fiction?
17 Nov 2021

Lethal notions of ‘honour’

EVEN the busiest and largest thoroughfare in a huge and bustling city like Karachi is not unaffected by the ...
17 Nov 2021

Grassroots power

POLITICAL conversation in Pakistan excludes the third tier of government. That is worrisome since local governments...
Testing PTI’s strength
Updated 16 Nov 2021

Testing PTI’s strength

The opposition has clearly sensed that the time is ripe to build pressure through another campaign from the platform of the PDM.
16 Nov 2021

Lending for homes

AFFORDABILITY is the key factor keeping the low-middle-income households from owning a house. In order to address...
16 Nov 2021

Rejigging T20 finals stage

AFTER the nail-biting drama of the semi-finals, the showpiece of the Twenty20 World Cup proved to be an anti-climax....