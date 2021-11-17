Opposition says will challenge electoral amendments in Supreme Court

Following a chaotic joint session of parliament on Wednesday, during which the government passed amendments to the Elections Act, 2017, the opposition announced that it will challenge the move in the Supreme Court.

Addressing the media after opposition walked out from the session in protest, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lambasted the the government for bulldozing amendments and said the opposition would raise voice against the move on all relevant forums.

"The entire nation must be informed that the government did not win but lost during the joint session today," he said.

More to follow