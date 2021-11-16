Dawn Logo

FIA arrests Rawalpindi gang allegedly involved in gang-raping, filming girls

Shakeel QararPublished November 16, 2021 - Updated November 16, 2021 03:58pm
The suspects in the girls harassment case during a custody. — Photo by author
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested a four-member gang, including two personnel of the Punjab Police, involved in sexually harassing two teenage girls and filming their videos in Rawalpindi.

The action was taken by the FIA's cybercrime wing following a complaint by the victims. The law enforcers raided various places in the city and apprehended the suspects.

One of the victims told the FIA that a man named S* called and asked her to meet the other day, where she was accompanied by her friend.

The girl narrated that S* picked them up in a car and took them to his friend Adnan's house. She alleged that the suspect's other accomplices also joined them at the house where they subjected them to sexual assault.

She said that two of S*'s friends wore a Punjab Police uniform who also took part in the crime.

Subsequently, according to one of the complainants, S* started sending objectionable videos to her and demanded Rs500,000 in exchange for not leaking them online. She added that the suspect also threatened to send the video to her parents if she did not pay the money.

The complaint said that one of the two police officers, R*, was posted as a head constable at Chauntra Police Station, Rawalpindi, adding that the two cops had also demanded Rs50,000.

Investigators say further probe is underway.

The case bears resemblance to the recent horrific couple assault case in Islamabad in which the suspects held the couple at gunpoint, forced them to strip and then beat them up. Moreover, the culprits had also abused the couple verbally and physically by doing vulgar acts.

A month ago, a sessions court indicted seven persons, including prime accused Usman Mirza, for the crime and the trial continues.

Truthspeaks
Nov 16, 2021 04:08pm
why are you hiding their faces, they havent done any noble cause, let the society know such culprits and we can protects our families from such animals
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 16, 2021 04:09pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Shah
Nov 16, 2021 04:09pm
Why did these girls meet with such people, what’s the relationship with such men, not blaming the girls but in our religion and culture socializing with other men is not allowed so why do such things.
Reply Recommend 0

