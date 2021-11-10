Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 11, 2021

Pak vs Aus: Aaron Finch sees 'crucial battle' with Shaheen Afridi in T20 World Cup semi-final

AFPPublished November 10, 2021 - Updated November 10, 2021 02:52pm
This combination of photo shows Australia skipper Aaron Finch (L) and Pakistan bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. — AFP/ICC
This combination of photo shows Australia skipper Aaron Finch (L) and Pakistan bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. — AFP/ICC

Australia skipper Aaron Finch on Wednesday said dealing with Pakistan pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi will be key to success in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final.

The Aussies have depended on blazing starts by swashbuckling opener David Warner and Finch to get past opponents in the Super 12 stage.

But Shaheen stands in Australia's way with his ability to pick early wickets rattling opposition teams as Pakistan moved into the semi-finals unbeaten with five wins.

“Shaheen has been in really good form for Pakistan. Yeah, so that's going to be a crucial battle no doubt,” Finch told reporters ahead of the knockout tie in Dubai on Thursday.

Australia will look to master Shaheen in the key stage of the opening six overs when the powerplay is in operation with only two fielders allowed outside the inner circle.

Read more: Pakistan good all-round team, Babar Azam a superstar: Australia coach Justin Langer

“I think what we've seen over the course of the tournament is how important the powerplay is for batting and bowling,” added the Australian captain.

“I think the stats around the middle overs and the death overs are pretty similar throughout, but the powerplay definitely holds the key.”

Shaheen has claimed six wickets in five games after he set the tournament ablaze with his opening spell of 2-19 following his wickets of Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

The tall left-arm quick has troubled Australia in four meetings with eight wickets and a best of 3-37.

He dismissed both Finch and Glenn Maxwell in his first outing against the Aussies in July 2018 in a tri-series in Harare.

Also read: We were confident to do well at T20 World Cup despite poor form, says Australia's Marsh

But facing him would be an in-form Warner who has scored 187 runs including two half-centuries and has been key to Australia's entry into the final four.

'Win, bat first or second'

Finch, who has had knocks of 37, 44 and 40, praised Pakistan's powerplay blitz with bat and ball but refused to get into the debate of favourites and underdogs for this knockout game.

Don't miss: Win toss, win World Cup: Is T20 title all on flip of a coin?

“Pakistan have played brilliant cricket. I think the way that they've gone in the powerplay with the bat and ball has been really crucial to their success,” said Finch.

Toss and dew have played a big part across the three venues in the United Arab Emirates but Dubai in particular favouring teams chasing a target.

Ten out 11 matches have been won by the team batting second, but Finch played down the importance of the toss in the knockout game.

“I think when it comes to finals it doesn't make too much of a difference to be honest,” said Finch.

“I believe getting runs on the board, especially in a final, can be really beneficial. We've talked about it. We're confident that we can win if we happen to bat first or second. “

T20 World Cup 2021
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Shahid
Nov 10, 2021 04:10pm
On these wickets, the bowler must bowl at the fifth and the sixth wicket and pack the of-side with 5-6 fielders.
Reply Recommend 0
Tej pal Dhillon
Nov 10, 2021 04:17pm
Congratulations and good luck for semis. But after all this jingoistic behaviour by Pakistanis on winning few T20 games after long consistent losses.. what happens if pak loses semis?? Will it be a terrible team again? Or a good one that lost to a better team?
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Nov 10, 2021 05:06pm
Our team is in high spirits and we will win.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 10, 2021 06:00pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0
ajay
Nov 10, 2021 07:55pm
All the Huss and Fuss will be out on Thursday..Mighty Aussies will puncture the baloon.
Reply Recommend 0
atif
Nov 10, 2021 08:04pm
@Tej pal Dhillon, nothing happens, coz we won't be losing to India
Reply Recommend 0
Mehreen Bilal
Nov 10, 2021 09:38pm
@ Ajay - same huss and fuss it would have been if your team were in the semis playing the mighty Aussies (I agree they are a very technically sound team).
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

11 Nov 2021

Snubbed by allies

THESE past few weeks have been quite rough for the government. But no instance has been as embarrassing as the...
11 Nov 2021

Afghan suffering

IN its latest report, the UN has warned that more than half of Afghanistan’s population is expected to experience...
11 Nov 2021

National park damage

THE age-old question of ‘Quis custodiet ipsos custodes’, or ‘Who will guard the guards themselves’, has come...
10 Nov 2021

Paying taxes

FOR whatever it is worth, finance adviser Shaukat Tarin’s pledge to tax everyone’s income to boost tax-to-GDP...
10 Nov 2021

A win for journalists

IN a welcome move, the National Assembly has passed the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, ...
Temple land allotment
Updated 10 Nov 2021

Temple land allotment

THE CDA’s withdrawal of a notification regarding the cancellation of allotment of a plot reserved for a Hindu...