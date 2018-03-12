DAWN.COM

Another PIA flight steward detained in Paris in drugs case

Mohammad AsgharUpdated March 12, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Another flight steward of the Pakistan International Airlines has been detained by the French authorities after information given by the PIA employee who was allegedly caught with drugs in Paris on Saturday.

The rest of the crew members of the Islamabad-Paris flight PK-749 returned to Pakistan on Sunday.

Four packets of drugs were recovered from hidden pockets of Tanveer Gulzar’s coat during his body search, according to French officials. However, they have not disclosed whether it was heroin, cocaine or hashish. “Though, drugs have been recovered from the possession of the cabin crew member, the PIA management has not been informed about the kind and quantity of drugs,” PIA spokesman Mashood Tajwar told Dawn.

He said: “Tanveer Gulzar, the PIA steward who was caught with drugs by the French customs while going to a hotel for rest, has been suspended by the management and will be terminated from service in the light of outcome of the investigation conducted by the French authorities.”

Mr Tajwar said another steward of the same flight, Amir Moeen, had been detained by the French authorities though he had not been charged so far. He has been detained for interrogation in the light of Tanveer’s statement.

“Amir Moeen will also be suspended and will be sacked if his involvement in drug smuggling is proven by the French authorities,” said the PIA spokesman.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2018

Amer Rao
Mar 12, 2018 08:42am

Whats going on with PIA?

Jo
Mar 12, 2018 09:08am

Sacking is easy. Get to the bottom of this racket PIA. These stewards have probably carried out these activities before. Check their flight history and other colleagues too.

Check bank accounts and transfer of larger sums.

Give them full justice Hand over any culprit to the police in Pakistan. Let them serve proper time in jail.

Sacking simply means a life time holiday on ill-gotten past gains.

Umair
Mar 12, 2018 09:45am

PIA and PMLN are disgrace for Pakistan

Javed
Mar 12, 2018 10:00am

This airline is bringing Pakistan a bad name. The sooner it is privatised the better.

Ahsan Gul
Mar 12, 2018 10:06am

Don’t support these drug dealers. They destroy lives and defame PIA and Pakistan’s name.

sana
Mar 12, 2018 10:38am

such a shame for Pakistan

Mirza
Mar 12, 2018 11:17am

Punish them according to French Law for such acts.

Asim
Mar 12, 2018 11:23am

Why does it keeps happening so frequently with PIA staff?

arif
Mar 12, 2018 12:03pm

PIA security staff and top management should be sacked immediately as this is really causing bad name for Pakistan which is not acceptable. Zero tolerance on such issues

Ali vohra
Mar 12, 2018 12:31pm

Drugs consumption is very common in aviation industry, this should be treated as an individual case.

Shah
Mar 12, 2018 12:32pm

PIA need a complete overhaul from the top to the bottom. Every level of management must be exchanged with professional non-Pakistani managers, or atleast down to middle management. PIA need honest staff, is this REALLY too much to ask?

citizen
Mar 12, 2018 12:37pm

PIA must pay their employees decent salary in time. Otherwise these incidents bound to happen and dent our pride !!

L.Ahmad
Mar 12, 2018 12:42pm

Endemic corruption.

Nisar Ahmed Shaikh
Mar 12, 2018 12:53pm

This is not only fault of one PIA person who has done, there is long chain who does'nt want PIA air line and like to introduce new PVT air line. No any party is true with country.....

Skyhawk
Mar 12, 2018 01:26pm

Shameless PIA is a disgrace for Pakistan.

