Another PIA flight steward detained in Paris in drugs case

ISLAMABAD: Another flight steward of the Pakistan International Airlines has been detained by the French authorities after information given by the PIA employee who was allegedly caught with drugs in Paris on Saturday.

The rest of the crew members of the Islamabad-Paris flight PK-749 returned to Pakistan on Sunday.

Four packets of drugs were recovered from hidden pockets of Tanveer Gulzar’s coat during his body search, according to French officials. However, they have not disclosed whether it was heroin, cocaine or hashish. “Though, drugs have been recovered from the possession of the cabin crew member, the PIA management has not been informed about the kind and quantity of drugs,” PIA spokesman Mashood Tajwar told Dawn.

He said: “Tanveer Gulzar, the PIA steward who was caught with drugs by the French customs while going to a hotel for rest, has been suspended by the management and will be terminated from service in the light of outcome of the investigation conducted by the French authorities.”

Mr Tajwar said another steward of the same flight, Amir Moeen, had been detained by the French authorities though he had not been charged so far. He has been detained for interrogation in the light of Tanveer’s statement.

“Amir Moeen will also be suspended and will be sacked if his involvement in drug smuggling is proven by the French authorities,” said the PIA spokesman.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2018