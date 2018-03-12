Another PIA flight steward detained in Paris in drugs case
ISLAMABAD: Another flight steward of the Pakistan International Airlines has been detained by the French authorities after information given by the PIA employee who was allegedly caught with drugs in Paris on Saturday.
The rest of the crew members of the Islamabad-Paris flight PK-749 returned to Pakistan on Sunday.
Four packets of drugs were recovered from hidden pockets of Tanveer Gulzar’s coat during his body search, according to French officials. However, they have not disclosed whether it was heroin, cocaine or hashish. “Though, drugs have been recovered from the possession of the cabin crew member, the PIA management has not been informed about the kind and quantity of drugs,” PIA spokesman Mashood Tajwar told Dawn.
He said: “Tanveer Gulzar, the PIA steward who was caught with drugs by the French customs while going to a hotel for rest, has been suspended by the management and will be terminated from service in the light of outcome of the investigation conducted by the French authorities.”
Mr Tajwar said another steward of the same flight, Amir Moeen, had been detained by the French authorities though he had not been charged so far. He has been detained for interrogation in the light of Tanveer’s statement.
“Amir Moeen will also be suspended and will be sacked if his involvement in drug smuggling is proven by the French authorities,” said the PIA spokesman.
Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2018
Comments (15)
Whats going on with PIA?
Sacking is easy. Get to the bottom of this racket PIA. These stewards have probably carried out these activities before. Check their flight history and other colleagues too.
Check bank accounts and transfer of larger sums.
Give them full justice Hand over any culprit to the police in Pakistan. Let them serve proper time in jail.
Sacking simply means a life time holiday on ill-gotten past gains.
PIA and PMLN are disgrace for Pakistan
This airline is bringing Pakistan a bad name. The sooner it is privatised the better.
Don’t support these drug dealers. They destroy lives and defame PIA and Pakistan’s name.
such a shame for Pakistan
Punish them according to French Law for such acts.
Why does it keeps happening so frequently with PIA staff?
PIA security staff and top management should be sacked immediately as this is really causing bad name for Pakistan which is not acceptable. Zero tolerance on such issues
Drugs consumption is very common in aviation industry, this should be treated as an individual case.
PIA need a complete overhaul from the top to the bottom. Every level of management must be exchanged with professional non-Pakistani managers, or atleast down to middle management. PIA need honest staff, is this REALLY too much to ask?
PIA must pay their employees decent salary in time. Otherwise these incidents bound to happen and dent our pride !!
Endemic corruption.
This is not only fault of one PIA person who has done, there is long chain who does'nt want PIA air line and like to introduce new PVT air line. No any party is true with country.....
Shameless PIA is a disgrace for Pakistan.