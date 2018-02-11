DAWN.COM

Renowned actor Qazi Wajid passes away

Dawn.comUpdated February 11, 2018

Veteran actor Qazi Wajid passed away in Karachi on Sunday, DawnNews reported.

According to DawnNews, the 87-year-old actor was admitted to a hospital with complaints of heart palpitations late last night.

Speaking to DawnNews soon after the news of Wajid's death broke, fellow actor Javed Sheikh said: "I just heard the news and I can barely believe it at the moment. This is a great loss for the industry as well as humanity."

"There are so many memories associated with Qazi bhai, but the one thing I always admired about him was his dedication to the profession. When he was on set for a recording, the only thing in front of him was his script and he would not participate in any other banter during that time," Sheikh said.

Wajid was one of the pioneers of Pakistan's radio industry. After remaining associated with the industry for 25 years, Wajid decided to switch careers and joined television in 1966.

The veteran actor was honoured with a Pride of Performance Award in 1988 by the Government of Pakistan.

He was part of a number of Pakistan Television (PTV) classics, including Dhoop Kinaray, Khuda Ki Basti and Tanhaiyan. The role of Raja that Wajid played in Khuda ki Basti became the reason for his fame on television.

Born in Lahore in the year 1930, Wajid completed his early education in Lahore and then shifted to the USA for a while. The veteran actor spent nearly 48 years in association with the media, as a radio artist and a TV, stage and film actor.

Comments (30)

Pakistani
Feb 11, 2018 02:05pm

Innah lillah e w innaalaihe rajaoon.

ASIF MAJID PAUL
Feb 11, 2018 02:06pm

WHAT A LEGEND QAZI WAJID CAN NEVER BE FORGOTTEN

Irfan_Sydney
Feb 11, 2018 02:08pm

One of my favourite actors. I always admired his acting from "Khuda Ki Basti" to the very latest TV Dramas. May His soul rest in peace.

RAVEE
Feb 11, 2018 02:08pm

RIP

Karachi
Feb 11, 2018 02:09pm

Remarkable Super Actor... His postuers gestuers and positive funny style is unmatchable...among the top artists of IndoPak.

Mohsin
Feb 11, 2018 02:12pm

Inna Lillah e Wainna Ilehye Rajioon

Faheem
Feb 11, 2018 02:14pm

Inna lillahi wainna ilaihi rojiun, Rest in Peace Qazi Sahib. Will miss your classic acting.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un

Khan
Feb 11, 2018 02:16pm

Watched ur shows...Rest in peace.

IAB
Feb 11, 2018 02:22pm

he was part of the beautiful PTV era... RIP

Mashal Khan
Feb 11, 2018 02:25pm

Rest in Peace Sir. My thoughts are with you.

Patriot
Feb 11, 2018 02:27pm

Very Sad day.

ARIF
Feb 11, 2018 02:32pm

RIP. A great actor.

Abdul Zaheer
Feb 11, 2018 02:41pm

Sad news a great loss, we deprived a kind and good actor. RIP.

Mirza
Feb 11, 2018 03:09pm

Legend is gone, Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un.

zees
Feb 11, 2018 03:16pm

Sad day..two people commited to their profession left us today. Asma Jehangir and Qazi Wajid.

Sami
Feb 11, 2018 03:20pm

Two losses on one day Asma Jhangir and Qzi Wajid. Inilliah waAllihe...

Sadpaw
Feb 11, 2018 03:30pm

May he rest in peace. His dramas gave us much joy.

Bloo
Feb 11, 2018 03:35pm

Innah lillah e w innaalaihe rajaoon. Big loss

JustWasif
Feb 11, 2018 03:44pm

Very sad... An era has ended

Anil Sharma
Feb 11, 2018 03:44pm

A great presence.Always enjoyed his roles.RIP

Silent observer
Feb 11, 2018 03:46pm

RIP. Qazi Wajid was a great born actor and a great human being.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 11, 2018 03:48pm

Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Lillahi Rajioon. RIP!

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Feb 11, 2018 04:02pm

RIP

Syed Anjum Ali
Feb 11, 2018 04:03pm

Innalillahi waina illahi rajaun. A sad loss, in addition to Asma Jahangir. We have lost some special icons.

Alpha November
Feb 11, 2018 04:06pm

Very sad news indeed! May he rest in peace...Ameen

Huma
Feb 11, 2018 04:06pm

Inna lil lahay wainna ilahay rajaioon :( very sad news indeed

Last comment
Feb 11, 2018 04:19pm

Innah lillah e w innaalaihe rajaoon, great artist and great person

Rim
Feb 11, 2018 04:28pm

A great actor leaves us restless.May his soul rest in peace ..

Zooni
Feb 11, 2018 04:38pm

What a loss! May his soul rest in peace, Ameen.

Gerry dcunha
Feb 11, 2018 04:42pm

versatile actor. RIP

