Renowned actor Qazi Wajid passes away
Veteran actor Qazi Wajid passed away in Karachi on Sunday, DawnNews reported.
According to DawnNews, the 87-year-old actor was admitted to a hospital with complaints of heart palpitations late last night.
Speaking to DawnNews soon after the news of Wajid's death broke, fellow actor Javed Sheikh said: "I just heard the news and I can barely believe it at the moment. This is a great loss for the industry as well as humanity."
"There are so many memories associated with Qazi bhai, but the one thing I always admired about him was his dedication to the profession. When he was on set for a recording, the only thing in front of him was his script and he would not participate in any other banter during that time," Sheikh said.
Wajid was one of the pioneers of Pakistan's radio industry. After remaining associated with the industry for 25 years, Wajid decided to switch careers and joined television in 1966.
The veteran actor was honoured with a Pride of Performance Award in 1988 by the Government of Pakistan.
He was part of a number of Pakistan Television (PTV) classics, including Dhoop Kinaray, Khuda Ki Basti and Tanhaiyan. The role of Raja that Wajid played in Khuda ki Basti became the reason for his fame on television.
Born in Lahore in the year 1930, Wajid completed his early education in Lahore and then shifted to the USA for a while. The veteran actor spent nearly 48 years in association with the media, as a radio artist and a TV, stage and film actor.
Comments (30)
Innah lillah e w innaalaihe rajaoon.
WHAT A LEGEND QAZI WAJID CAN NEVER BE FORGOTTEN
One of my favourite actors. I always admired his acting from "Khuda Ki Basti" to the very latest TV Dramas. May His soul rest in peace.
Remarkable Super Actor... His postuers gestuers and positive funny style is unmatchable...among the top artists of IndoPak.
he was part of the beautiful PTV era... RIP
Sad news a great loss, we deprived a kind and good actor. RIP.
Sad day..two people commited to their profession left us today. Asma Jehangir and Qazi Wajid.
Two losses on one day Asma Jhangir and Qzi Wajid. Inilliah waAllihe...
May he rest in peace. His dramas gave us much joy.
Very sad... An era has ended
A great presence.Always enjoyed his roles.RIP
RIP. Qazi Wajid was a great born actor and a great human being.
Innalillahi waina illahi rajaun. A sad loss, in addition to Asma Jahangir. We have lost some special icons.
