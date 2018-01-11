Chaghi tribal feud claims youth’s life in Defence, Karachi

KARACHI: A tribal feud in the Chaghi district of Balochistan claimed life of a youth in the Defence Housing Authority here on late Tuesday night.

Officials said Imran Umer, 21, was travelling in a car with his friend and was on his way to Seaview when around a dozen suspects travelling in two cars attacked him on Khayaban-i-Rumi, Defence Phase-VIII.

He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors pronounced him dead, according to Dr Seemin Jamali, executive director of the hospital.

Karachi-South SSP Javed Akbar Riaz said the victim originally hailed from Chaghi and had a matrimonial dispute there.

Sahil police have registered an FIR (03/2018) on the complaint of the victim’s cousin, Miran Shah Bux, 26, under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the PPC, said SHO Abid Soomro.

The SHO said the complainant had nominated Sami and 11 others in the FIR.

He added that Sami was the father-in-law of the victim’s sister.

The complainant, a varsity student, in his statement before the police said that they lived in Defence Phase-V and his cousin Imran had come from Balochistan to meet them.

He said after receiving information about the incident he rushed to the spot and tried taking his cousin to the hospital but he died on the way.

Miran Shah further informed the police that his cousin had informed him in an injured condition that he had identified the killers who were travelling in two cars, one with a registration number plate while the other without it.

Published in Dawn, January 11th, 2018