Balochistan PAC orders probe into university jobs

• Concerns raised over ‘alteration of board, senate meeting minutes’

• Special body to submit report by Aug 1

QUETTA: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Balochistan Assembly, while reviewing recent appointments at Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University (SBKWU), observed alleged irregularities in the recruitment process and ordered a comprehensive review of all appointments and promotions made during the current year.

In this regard, it constituted a special committee and directed it to submit its report by Aug 1 after completing its investigation.

The meeting, headed by PAC Chairman Asghar Ali Tareen, was attended by committee members Rehmat Saleh Baloch, Ghulam Dastagir Badini and Safia Bibi. Also present were Balochistan Assembly Secretary Tahir Shah Kakar, SBKWU Vice Chancellor Dr Rubina Mushtaq, Director General Audit Shuja Ali, Special Secretary PAC Siraj Lehri, Additional Accountant General Balochistan Hafiz Noorul Haq, Additional Law Secretary Saeed Iqbal and other senior officials.

The committee conducted a review of audit objections, ex­p­­enditure, administrative affa­i­rs and compliance with previous PAC directives relating to the university.

PAC member Rehmat Saleh Baloch said merit must remain the primary criterion in all appointments and promotions. He also called for an end to alleged favouritism in recruitment of daily-wagers, saying since universities shape future of the youth, their credibility and transparency must be protected.

Chairman Tareen emphasised that public funds and budgetary allocations must be utilised strictly in accordance with financial rules and relevant laws, adding that financial powers cannot be exercised at personal discretion.

The committee expressed serious concern over allegations that the minutes of meetings of the university’s Board and Senate had been altered after their approval.

Mr Tareen said any post-approval amendments to official records constituted a serious matter requiring a full explanation.

PAC members observed that if any decision required amendment, it should be processed through the prescribed legal procedure rather than by simply altering the recorded minutes. They further noted that some minutes lacked the signatures of key officials, including the pro-vice chancellor and a representative of the Finance Department, raising questions about their authenticity.

Committee member Ghulam Dastagir Badini clarified that the PAC was not opposed to appointments or promotions, but insisted they must be made strictly in accordance with the law and prescribed rules. He said any irregular promotion should be rectified to safeguard the rights of employees who had been waiting for promotion for years.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the PAC constituted a special committee comprising representatives of the Balochistan Assembly, the Audit Department, the Law Department and the Finance Department to re-examine all appointments and promotions allegedly made in violation of the law during the current year.

The committee was instructed to ensure that every eligible employee receives his or her due rights on the basis of merit, legal provisions and established rules, and to submit its findings by Aug 1.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026