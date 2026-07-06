Naomi Osaka stuns Aryna Sabalenka in Wimbledon last 16

ARYNA Sabalenka of Belarus reacts during her Wimbledon last-16 match against Japan’s Naomi Osaka at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Sunday.—Reuters

LONDON: Naomi Osaka stunned world number one Aryna Sabalenka with a 6-2, 7-6(7/2) victory on Sunday as the Japanese star moved into the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time.

Osaka avenged a straight-sets defeat against Sabalenka in the French Open last 16 in June by eliminating her fellow four-time Grand Slam champion with a superb display on Centre Court.

It is five years since Osaka lifted her most recent Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open.

Revitalised by coach Tomasz Wiktorowski, who mentored Iga Swiatek, the 28-year-old reached the semi-finals of the US Open last year and has carried that momentum into 2026.

Osaka is yet to drop a set across her opening four matches at Wimbledon.

Seeded 14th, she is finally finding her groove on grass, helped by the eye-catching outfits she arrives on court wearing. The 28-year-old believes all the talk about her haute couture has taken the pressure off her tennis.

Once again she treated fans to a memorable outfit before delivering a tailor-made performance that left Sabalenka’s Wimbledon challenge in tatters.

Osaka faces Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova, who defeated former Wimbledon champion Barbara Krejcikova 7-5, 5-7, 6-3, for a place in the last four.

Earlier on Sunday, Jessica Pegula of the US also moved into the last-eight as she handed a reality check to rising star and compatriot Iva Jovic, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

In the men’s section on Sunday, Novak Djokovic enjoyed another slice of Wimbledon history as the Serbian star broke Roger Federer’s singles match-win record.

Djokovic’s 7-6(8/6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin in the fourth round took the seven-time Wimbledon champion past Federer to 106 men’s match-wins at the grass-court Grand Slam. Only Martina Navratilova (120) has won more singles matches at the All England Club across the men’s and women’s events.

The 39-year-old is through to his 17th Wimbledon quarter-final and his ninth in a row.

“Survive to thrive, that’s how I feel. So hopefully the thriving part is coming,” Djokovic, who reached his record-extending 66th Grand Slam quarter-final, said. “Our mind wanders all the time, it’s very hard to keep it in the present moment, whoever does that is a winner.

“I don’t get to feel inferior from the back of the court with too many players. Today was one of those days I didn’t want to stay in the rally for too long to be honest, so I had to mix things up. The Serb is aiming to win a record 25th Grand Slam singles crown, which would break a tie with Margaret Court and take him level with Federer on eight Wimbledon titles.

On Saturday, Frances Tiafoe, the 17th seed, fell 4-6, 7-6(7/5), 7-6(9/11), 4-6, 6-3 to Kazakh 10th seed Alexander Bublik while Lorenzo Sonego displayed a strong start against American sixth seed Taylor Fritz but eventually lost 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(7/5).

Former runner-up Matteo Berrettini then went down 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-3 to Grigor Dimitrov in a late Centre Court duel.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026