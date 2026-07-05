Qatari PM discusses Lebanon, diplomatic efforts in a call with French FM

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has discussed the latest regional developments, particularly in Lebanon, in a telephonic conversation with French foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot.

“During the call, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to strengthen them,” the statement by the Qatari foreign ministry said on X.

“They also discussed the latest regional developments, particularly in Lebanon, and diplomatic efforts to promote security and stability in the region following the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as other issues of mutual interest.”