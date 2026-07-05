Most Gulf markets slip on caution over US-Iran talks

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower today, as investor caution grew following a lack of progress in indirect peace talks between Iran and the United States, which concluded without a breakthrough.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.3pc, hit by a 0.5pc fall in Al Rajhi Bank.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector saw stronger growth in June, driven by the fastest increase in new business in four months.

However, companies continued to face high costs and declining export demand, a survey showed. In Qatar, the index rose 0.3pc, with the region’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank gaining 0.2pc.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced 1.2pc, led by a 1.9pc rise in Commercial International Bank.

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