E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Most Gulf markets slip on caution over US-Iran talks

Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower today, as investor caution grew following a lack of progress in indirect peace talks between Iran and the United States, which concluded without a breakthrough.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.3pc, hit by a 0.5pc fall in Al Rajhi Bank.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector saw stronger growth in June, driven by the fastest increase in new business in four months.

However, companies continued to face high costs and declining export demand, a survey showed. In Qatar, the index rose 0.3pc, with the region’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank gaining 0.2pc.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced 1.2pc, led by a 1.9pc rise in Commercial International Bank.

Read more here.

An empty room with an electronic board displaying data is seen amid the Covid-19 outbreak at Doha Stock Exchange in Doha, Qatar on Jan 6, 2021. — Reuters/File
An empty room with an electronic board displaying data is seen amid the Covid-19 outbreak at Doha Stock Exchange in Doha, Qatar on Jan 6, 2021. — Reuters/File
Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Iran Israel War

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe