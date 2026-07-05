Iran’s Bandar Abbas airport resumes operations after 4-month halt

Bandar Abbas International Airport in southern Iran has resumed commercial flights after a four-month suspension, Al Jazeera reports.

The first passenger flight from Mashhad landed on Saturday afternoon, Fars news agency reported.

Bandar Abbas is the capital of Hormozgan province, about 1,000km (621 miles) south of Tehran on the Strait of Hormuz.

The airport was closed for reconstruction and repairs following damage sustained during the US-Israeli bombardment. Authorities expect a gradual return of flights to Tehran, Shiraz and Yazd in the coming days.