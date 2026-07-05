E-Paper | July 09, 2026

F1 boss Domenicali hopes to restore cancelled Gulf grand prix

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Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali says he wants to restore to this season’s calendar at least one of the two races in the Middle East which were cancelled because of the war in the region.

The two rounds scheduled for Bahrain and Jeddah in April were scrapped following the attack by the US and Israel on Iran, which spilt over to all the Arab Gulf states.

“If there is something that we can announce also related to the possibility of seeing if there is any space for what has not been done so far, we’re going to do it, in the right moment and the right conditions,” the Italian told UK broadcaster Sky Sport on Saturday evening.

“That is really the hope, because if all the conditions are right, we’re going to go ahead with our plan. If there is a chance, why not?” The F1 boss said he hoped they would go ahead.

“Our duty is to make sure we are ready to run our calendar as it is planned,” he said. “And we are monitoring the situation because it would be an incredibly positive message for sport, and also politically, that we are moving in this direction, because if this is happening, it is something we can say is behind us.”

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