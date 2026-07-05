Iranians call for resistance, revenge for assassinated supreme leader: top security chief

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr, says Iranians called for resistance and revenge during the farewell and funeral ceremony for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, IRNA reports.

In a message issued today, Zolqadr said, “Keep your eyes fixed on Iran in the coming days. This is the very Iran you thought you could bring to its knees in just a matter of days!”

He added, “This overwhelming sea of people, who have come to bid farewell to and lay their Leader to rest, are loudly chanting two slogans: Resistance against the enemies and revenge for the blood of Iran’s martyred Leader.”