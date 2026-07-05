The United Kingdom’s Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Centre says that a cargo vessel 30 nautical miles off Yemen has triggered a distress alert over an attack by unknown armed assailants.
“Authorities are investigating,” it says.
Get the latest news and updates from Dawn
The United Kingdom’s Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Centre says that a cargo vessel 30 nautical miles off Yemen has triggered a distress alert over an attack by unknown armed assailants.
“Authorities are investigating,” it says.