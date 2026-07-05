PHOTOS: Mourners attend prayer during funeral of assasssinated supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Published July 5, 2026 0 comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Add Dawn as a trusted source Mourners gather under the water-mist fans installed at the Grand Mosalla to pray for Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the second day of funeral ceremonies in Tehran on July 5. — Reuters Mourners attend a prayer during a public farewell ceremony to pay their respects to late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in Israeli and U.S. airstrikes, at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, in Tehran, Iran, July 5. — AFP Mourners attend a prayer during a public farewell ceremony to pay their respects to late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in Israeli and U.S. airstrikes, at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, in Tehran, Iran, July 5. — Reuters