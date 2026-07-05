E-Paper | July 09, 2026

3 sons of Iran's assassinated leader Khamenei appear at funeral, not his successor

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Three sons of assassinated Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prayed beside his coffin and those of four other family members, but Mojtaba, the son who has succeeded him as Iran’s supreme leader, did not make an appearance, Reuters reports.

State TV showed Mostafa, Meysam and Masoud Khamenei praying behind the coffins laid out in the vast courtyard of Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, a sprawling religious complex. In a show of public devotion to the theocratic state and revolutionary zeal, the Islamic Republic is staging a week of mass funeral processions for Khamenei, including taking his remains to religious sites in neighbouring Iraq.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf prayed behind the coffins. Masoud Khamenei was seen crying and wiping his tears with a keffiyeh as an imam recited funeral prayers.

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