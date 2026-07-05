Punjab to digitally map citizens’ health, demographic profiles

LAHORE: In order to compile comprehensive information on citiz­ens’ health and lifestyles, the Pun­jab government has created health and demographic profiles of nearly 94 million citizens across the provi­n­­ce under its first digital health census.

In a meeting on Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Mar­yam Nawaz was informed that the digital health census was near completion and that nearly 94.3 million health and demographic profiles had been registered across Punjab.

“More than 85 per cent of the population in 18 districts has been covered through health and demographic profiling. Five districts have achieved 100 per cent coverage, while another five districts have completed over 95 per cent profiling,” the meeting was informed.

The meeting was informed that every household in Punjab had been assigned a “unique identification nu­­mber” through digital mapping, while 14,300 community health ins­pectors had conducted door-to-door visits to collect citizens’ medical, demographic and socio-economic data. The CM reviewed the programme’s digital dashboard, which contained comprehensive information on citizens’ health status, lifestyle, economic conditions, access to drinking water and disabilities.

Nearly 94.3m profiles registered; CM Mar­yam orders population management campaign

It was announced that 16 cardiac catheterisation laboratories (cath labs) would be made operational acr­­oss the province by December. Five labs were already functional, while facilities in Bhakkar, Baha­wa­lnagar and Layyah had been directed to become operational at the earliest.

The CM also sought weekly performance reports on the operational labs and directed officials to improve the home delivery system for medicines. She instructed the health department to launch a comprehensive population management campaign to address the province’s growing population.

“Without authentic data, no policy can be effective,” the CM said, adding that healthcare services would now be planned and delivered on the basis of 100 per cent verified digital data instead of estimates.

She observed that accurate data was essential to determine the number of patients and medicines required in each area and noted that many basic health issues and diseases had never before been systematically documented.

The meeting was informed that a proposal had been presented to lau­nch the ‘Maryam Nawaz Sehatmand Gharana Programme’, under which citizens would be directly linked with primary healthcare centres, reducing visits to hospitals. Patients suffering from diabetes, hypertension, hepatitis, cancer, and malnutrition would also be monitored through a digital follow-up system.

A modern disaster recovery site would be established to ensure the security of Punjab’s health database.

The CM directed that phase two of cath labs in eight additional districts be completed by the end of July. The CM welcomed the negative environmental polio samples reported from 19 districts and appreciated the polio workers for safeguarding children against the disease.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026