Pakistan felicitates US on 250th independence anniversary

• President Zardari reaffirms commitment to stronger bilateral relations

• PM Shehbaz praises Trump’s role in promoting regional peace

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday extended its felicitations to US President Donald Trump and the American people on the occasion of the country’s 250th independence anniversary.

In a letter to his US counterpart, President Asif Ali Zardari said the United States continued to build on its enduring legacy of strength, innovation, and commitment to the ideals of freedom, democracy, and opportunity.

He noted that the remarkable achievements of the American people over the past two and a half centuries had contributed significantly to global progress and prosperity.

Mr Zardari said that Pakistan and the United States shared a long-standing relationship based on mut­ual respect, shared interests, and a common commitment to advancing peace, security, and prosperity.

He emphasised that these enduring ties had been further strengthened by the vibrant Pakistani-American community, whose achievements and contributions continued to enrich both societies while serving as a lasting bridge of friendship and understanding.

Describing bilateral relations as being on an ascendant trajectory, characterised by renewed engagement and a shared determination to build a stronger, future-oriented partnership, the president stressed the importance of sustaining this momentum through structured engagement in energy security, trade and investment, defence and counterterrorism, and other areas of mutual interest.

Underscoring that a strong Pakistan-US partnership directly contributes to regional peace and security, the president said its importance had been demonstrated in May last year, when President Trump helped broker a ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

He further said that, in an evolving global landscape, the partnership continued to grow stronger and expressed appreciation for the trust and confidence the United States had placed in Pakistan’s mediatory role in negotiations with Iran.

The president expressed his firm conviction that a sustainable solution to regional and international challenges could only be achieved through dialogue, diplomacy, and de-escalation.

President Zardari also invited President Trump to visit Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extended warm felicitations to US President Donald Trump and the people of the United States on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of American independence.

“Pakistan joins the United States in celebrating this remarkable milestone and the enduring values of freedom, resilience and democracy. Our two nations enjoy a partnership spanning more than seven decades, strengthened by the invaluable contributions of the Pakistani-American community,” the prime minister said in a post on X.

Looking towards a bright and promising future, Prime Minister Shehbaz said Pakistan remained fully committed to further strengthening its partnership with the United States on the basis of mutual respect, shared interests and constructive, mutually beneficial engagement.

He further observed that history had proven time and again that Pakistan and the United States had stood together at the most consequential moments whenever global peace and security had been at stake.

“We acknowledge and appreciate President Trump’s vital contribution to peace in South Asia, which helped save hundreds of millions of lives in a potentially devastating war, as well as his steadfast efforts that helped end several major conflicts around the globe,” the prime minister said in another post on X.

With input from APP

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026