E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Five bodies found in Gwadar

Behram Baloch Published
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GWADAR: Police recovered five bullet-riddled bodies from two different areas of Gwadar district on Saturday.

Officials said the bodies were found dumped in the area between Panowan and Ganz in Gwadar. Locals informed the administration after spotting the bodies.

Police, after receiving the information, reached the site and took the bodies into custody. They were later shifted to Government Hospital Jiwani for identification.

Officials said two of the five bodies were identified as Shah Bakhsh and Peri, residents of the Robar area of Tehsil Jiwani. The remaining three bodies have yet to be identified.

Hospital officials said multiple bullet wounds were visible on all five bodies, which appeared to be the cause of death.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026

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