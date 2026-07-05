Lion kept at private Karachi zoo in poor condition rescued, moved to sanctuary

The lion at the animal sanctuary after rescue.—Dawn

KARACHI: A lion whose distress image went viral on social media after being discovered in a private zoo in Nazimabad has been rescued and safely moved to an animal sanctuary, it emerged on Saturday.

“The lion was in bad shape so we had to get him out of the private zoo first in an emergency. There are still other animals that are in line to also be moved out of the place,” animal activist Jude Allen told Dawn.

He said that the lion was lucky to have a chain of events take place in his favour, the most important of which was the arrival of Sana Raja, a highly experienced wildlife rescuer and behaviourist with extensive fieldwork and training including exposure to advanced conservation practices in South Africa, in Karachi.

Allen got to know her during her previous mission of the rescue and rehabilitation of Rano, a Himalayan bear. “This time she was back in the city after successfully rescuing another two bears from abusive captivity in Islamabad who, on the special request of [Punjab minister] Marriyum Aurangzeb, were brought to Karachi to be kept at the animal sanctuary, Primal Earth Wildlife Sanctuary [PEWS], here,” said Allen.

Animal rights activist Jude Allen says big cat had signs of tail trauma, stunted growth

“And it was within two days of Sana’s coming to Karachi that the lion’s picture was posted on social media and showing it to her I requested her to stay in Karachi to help rescue the poor lion. Eventually, it was Sana who put the lion in the crate in which she had brought the two bears here from Islamabad,” shared Allen.

He is also extremely grateful to Wildlife Conservator Javed Ahmed Mahar, who gave necessary permission to get the lion out of the private zoo. “The legal paperwork to rescue the lion has been signed with the Sindh Wildlife by wildlife healer and founder of the PEWS, Ariana Magsi,” he added.

He recalled that when public pressure mounted and the post about the lion gained traction, crossing over 600 shares, the lion disappeared.

“What followed was a coordinated effort involving rescuers, concerned citizens and government departments. When the lion was eventually located and assessed, the findings were stark. He bore clear signs of tail trauma, a painful and widely condemned method used by untrained handlers to control big cats during transport. By forcefully pulling the tail, the animal is subdued through extreme pain, often resulting in lasting injury. There was swelling near the base of the tail, consistent with such handling,” Allen reported.

“Further examination reveals stunted growth, likely the result of repeated inbreeding, a hallmark of unregulated breeding operations. Signs of severe calcium and Vitamin D deficiencies had compromised his skeletal structure. This was not an isolated case of neglect. It was the visible outcome of a system that prioritises profit over life. And much of the damage, experts confirm, is irreversible,” he said.

The lion is now in quarantine at the PEWS, which happens to be Pakistan’s first purpose-built facility dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of captive wildlife.

“The lion is currently undergoing medical evaluation but his life going forward will be defined not by what he has lost, but by what can still be given. He may never run as a wild lion should. His enclosure will be carefully designed to account for his fragile condition. But for the first time, he will live without fear,” the animal welfare activist concluded.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026