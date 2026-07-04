Lebanese president urges US to 'keep standing' by country

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has urged the United States to stand by his country after the recent US-backed framework deal with Israel, AFP reports.

In a congratulatory message to President Donald Trump marking the United States’ 250th anniversary of independence, Aoun has urged Washington to “keep always standing beside Lebanon’s right and just causes, its institutions, army and people”.

Aoun has expressed hope that Lebanon could “turn the page on wars… and open a new page of hope, peace and stability”.