READ: Fate of Gaza Strip eclipsed by US-Israel war on Iran

As Washington and Tehran wrangle over terms for peace, the fate of devastated Gaza seems largely out of mind, AFP reports.

“Ever since the United States went to war with Iran, the whole world has forgotten Gaza and its tragedy. We no longer have anyone standing by us,” Palestinian Ahmed Jamali, 53, told AFP from the displacement camp in Gaza where he lives.

“We are weak and oppressed, and Israel is doing whatever it wants: killing, destroying and occupying Gaza, while no one in the world lifts a finger.”

“Gaza is gradually fading from international attention,” said Hugh Lovatt of the European Council on Foreign Relations.

One diplomat involved in negotiations described a widespread belief among governments that “most actors see the issue as insoluble in the short to medium term”.

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