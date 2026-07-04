Divine retribution against US, Israeli regime not far off: IRGC Navy commander

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy says “divine retribution” against the United States and Israel is “not far off”, according to the IRNA state-run news agency.

In a message, IRGC Navy chief Rear Admiral Ali Ozmaei says he and his personnel “pledge to God that, by following the ideals of the martyrs, we will continue the path of the martyred leader of the Ummah with strength and steadfastness”.

“We have firm hope that divine retribution against the terrorist America and the illegitimate Zionist regime (Israel) is not far off,” he adds.