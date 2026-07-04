Gilani, Iranian deputy speaker discuss bilateral ties

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, met with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Tehran, where they discussed Pakistan-Iran relations, parliamentary cooperation, and regional stability.

According to a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat’s Media Directorate, the two leaders held a comprehensive exchange of views on bilateral relations, challenges facing the Muslim Ummah, and the promotion of global peace.

Gilani conveyed heartfelt condolences to the government, parliament, and people of Iran on the martyrdom of the Supreme Leader. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the brotherly nation during this difficult time, saying that “peace, stability, and prosperity are essential for lasting development in the region.”

The Senate Chairman said that “Pakistan and Iran are bound by deep-rooted historical, religious, cultural, and fraternal ties, which should be further strengthened through enhanced cooperation.”