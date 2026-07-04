Iran’s deputy FM says Hormuz is not a theatre for military display by 'extra-regional powers'

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has issued a strong warning against any military activity by ’“extra-regional powers” in the Strait of Hormuz, emphasising that Tehran will hold those responsible for creating tensions “fully accountable” for their actions, Press TV reports.

In a post on X, Gharibabadi said, “The Strait of Hormuz is not a theatre for the military display of extra-regional powers.”

“Iran, as the responsible power and guarantor of the Strait’s security, warns against any military movement in this waterway with the utmost seriousness,” he added.