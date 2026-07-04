Pakistan stands with Iran in this time of grief, says PM after attending supreme leader Khamenei's funeral

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who visited Iran to attend the funeral of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Pakistan stands with Iran in this time of grief.

In a post on X, he said, “Paid my respects and conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, to the government and brotherly people of Iran at the funeral ceremony of the late Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Shaheed Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei.”

He said that the supreme leader’s “wisdom, leadership and profound influence on Iran and the wider region will be remembered for generations”.

“To demonstrate our solidarity with the Iranian people, I was accompanied by a high-powered delegation including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, senior parliamentarians, including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, as well as senior ministers and government officials,” he said.