Woman tortured to death for being childless in Harappa

SAHIWAL: A woman was tortured to death by her husband and father-in-law over being childless at Chak 101/6-R, Harappa.

According to reports, Najma Bibi, 45, was married to Muhammad Ramzan, 50, of the same village 10 years ago. She remained childless, and her father-in-law, Nazar Muhammad, repeatedly pressured his son to contract a second marriage. This became a bone of contention between the couple and between Najma and her father-in-law.

Some days back, she had taken refuge at her elder sister’s house after being physically assaulted by her husband, Ramzan, and father-in-law. Later, Ramzan brought her back, promising not to raise the matter of childlessness and to live peacefully with her. However, on Thursday, another quarrel erupted between the couple over the same issue.

During the scuffle, Ramzan and his father struck Najma on the head with a wooden stick, causing severe bleeding. She died on the spot. Harappa Police registered a murder case against Ramzan and Nazar Muhammad and arrested them.

FB POST: Kassowal Police arrested two office-bearers of a banned religious political party for sharing sectarian and hate content on Facebook.

Both accused belong to Chak 5/14-L, Tehsil Chichawatni.

Muhammad Atiq had posted sectarian material on his Facebook wall which was later shared by Hafiz Atiqur Rehman Muawiya.

The post containing objectionable remarks against a certain sect could incite sectarian disharmony as it appeared during the first week of Muharram. Law enforcement agencies detected the post and informed police.

Acting on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Saifullah, Kasowal Police registered a case under PPC sections 188 (disobedience of law) and 505 (mischief).

FIA: After two-and-a-half years, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Sahiwal, arrested two travel agents accused of defrauding a villager of Rs3.5m under the pretext of sending him abroad.

Reports said, Muhammad Sharif, a resident of Chak 88/12-L, lodged a complaint with the FIA Faisalabad region, alleging that two travel agents, Rehman Saleem and Bilal Aslam, had swindled him out of Rs3.5m. Later, a case was registered against the accused in 2024 by the FIA, Faisalabad office.

While Rehman Saleem initially evaded arrest and slipped away to unknown locations. Now FIA Sahiwal apprehended him along with his accomplice following a tip-off.

FIA sources told Dawn that Rehman was also implicated in human trafficking, with multiple complaints filed against him for issuing fake visas and deceiving villagers with promises of overseas employment.

A judicial magistrate in Faisalabad granted FIA Sahiwal four days of physical remand for both suspects to facilitate further investigation.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026