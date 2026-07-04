PPP ticket picks trigger legal challenge, fresh controversy

MUZAFFARABAD: The PPP’s selection of candidates for the forthcoming Azad Jam­mu and Kashmir (AJK) elections ran into controversy on Friday as the opposition announced plans to seek contempt proceedings over one nominee’s disputed State Subject status, while the ruling party also reversed its decisions on candidates in two other constituencies.

The legal challenge was announced by Syed Shoukat Ali Shah, the PML-N candidate for LA-42 (Kashmir Valley-III), who said he would move the AJK Supreme Court against the PPP’s regional leadership, including Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, for awarding the party ticket to his rival, Asim Sharif Butt, despite official inquiries declaring the latter’s State Subject certificate invalid.

Mr Butt, a resident of Multan, was elected from the refugee constituency in 2021 on a PTI ticket but left the party after it ran into political turmoil in April 2023.

In November last year, he joined fellow refugee lawmakers Abdul Majid Khan and Akbar Ibrahim in supporting the formation of the incumbent PPP government.

PML-N announces plans to seek contempt proceedings over nomination

An inquiry conducted by the deputy commissioner (rehabilitation) on the directions of the AJK Supreme Court had concluded that the State Subject certificate issued to Mr Butt in December 2004 was invalid and should be cancelled.

The previous government referred the matter to the Boa­rd of Revenue, which upheld the inquiry findings and also declared the certificate invalid.

Following repeated observations by the apex court over delays in implementing its judgement, the cabinet headed by Prime Minister Rathore approved cancellation of the certificate in February. However, the government has yet to issue a formal notification to implement the decision.

In April, Mr Shah again approached the Supreme Court over the delay. During the hearing, the advocate general assured the court that its judgment would be implemented “in letter and spirit” as the process was nearing completion, though he did not specify a timeframe. The case, fixed for hearing on June 10, was later adjourned owing to the prevailing situation and is expected to be taken up after the court’s summer recess.

Mr Shah told Dawn that he had also challenged Mr Butt’s nomination papers before the returning officer, but his objections were rejected because the government had not formally notified the cabinet’s decision.

“Awarding a party ticket to a person who is not a State Subject amounts to blatant contempt of the apex court, and I will seek contempt proceedings against the PPP leadership,” he said.

Asked by Dawn why the PPP had awarded its ticket to a candidate whose State Subject certificate had been declared invalid in official inquiries, the party’s regional president, Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, replied tersely: “Bus de diya” (we just did).

Separately, the PPP withdrew its decision to replace Javed Butt as its candidate for LA-43 (Kashmir Valley-IV), reportedly after he furnished a written undertaking of loyalty to the party on a Rs500 stamp paper. The party had earlier considered replacing him amid reports that he intended to surrender the PPP ticket and join former prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.

In another unexpected move, the PPP also withdrew its earlier decision to allocate the LA-14 (Dhirkot) constituency to JUI-F under an electoral alliance and instead nominated Raja Mubashar Ejaz as its candidate. No official explanation was offered for the reversal.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026