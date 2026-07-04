Over 130 dilapidated buildings issued notices as monsoon sets in

RAWALPINDI: With the monsoon season already started, a total of 133 dilapidated buildings in the garrison city pose a resinous safety risk and could lead to untoward incidents.

After a survey of the old and dilapidated buildings, Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) has declared 100 buildings dangerous and issued notices to their owners. On the other hand, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has declared 33 buildings dangerous and is going to launch a new survey next week.

The civic bodies issued notices to the owners to repair or vacate the buildings to avoid any untoward situation during the monsoon season as there is a prediction of above normal rains this year.

RMC officer planning Sohail Aslam said notices had been issued to 100 dangerous and dilapidated buildings. He said RMC will ask owners of the most dangerous buildings to vacate after another round of checking.

RMC declares 100 buildings dangerous, RDA finds 33 others dilapidated with new survey to start next week

He said the survey was completed before the monsoon and from the next week technical teams will issue public notices to the dilapidated buildings. He said RMC had the responsibility to inform the owners to repair the buildings within a given time.

The RMC official said: “We would not provide financial help to the owners of private buildings as there was no such policy of the government. We identified the dangerous buildings and informed people living there to vacate or repair them to avoid any untoward situation during the monsoon season.”

Meanwhile, RDA has decided to issue notices to the owners of residential and commercial properties around Leh Nullah for safety measures in view of the possible flood situation.

Director Land Use and Building Control Atif Chaudhry said that immediate precautionary measures had been taken to protect people, especially those living near Leh Nullah and around the area which comes under the control of the RDA.

He said the residents also need to take immediate precautionary measures to protect themselves from the extreme rain hazards. He said that repairable houses and shops should also be repaired immediately with the permission of RDA so that any future loss of life and property could be avoided.

In the limits of RMC, the dangerous buildings are located in Bohar Bazaar, Naya Mohallah, Lunda Bazaar, New Sarafa Bazaar, Chittian Hattian, Bhabra Bazaar, Nishtarabad, Chhachhi Mohallah, Alam Khan Road, Mohallah Niarian, Mohallah Waris Khan, Syedpuri Gate, Shah Chan Chiragh Mohallah, Talwaran Bazaar, Mochi Bazaar, Purana Qila, Raja Bazaar, Rani Bazaar and Chowk Bansanwala.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026