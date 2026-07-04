Police to intensify drive against drug users in graveyards, beneath flyovers

RAWALPINDI: Police have decided to initiate a crackdown against drug addicts who are frequently spotted lying beneath flyovers, underpasses, bridges, garbage dumps and graveyards, creating a bad impression among citizens.

Efforts by the law enforcement against street drug users have had little success; however, all the station house officers (SHOs) have been directed to conduct a complete survey of all the bridges, underpasses, graveyards and garbage dumps in the limits of their respective police stations and shift the drug addicts to rehabilitation centres, if found anywhere.

In a directive, the SSP operation said that a move against street drug users should be launched, and in case any drug addict was found in the jurisdiction of any SHO, he would face departmental action.

The SSP operation also directed the police to make arrangements to shift the drug addicts to rehab centres.

Meanwhile, the Anti Narcotics Force conducted four separate operations and arrested seven suspects, including three women and recovered 24.65 kgs of drugs worth Rs2.3 million.

A spokesperson for the ANF said that a raid was conducted Near Shikarpur Road, District Sukkur, 15 kgs of hashish were seized from a passenger van and two suspects were arrested.

During another raid Near Risalpur, District Nowshera, 8.4 kgs of hashish were recovered from the possession of three women.

In another raid Near Canal Road, District Faisalabad, 1.2 kgs of hashish were recovered from a motorcyclist, and the suspect was apprehended.

Near Chungi no. 26, Islamabad, 50 grams of cocaine were recovered from the possession of an accused, the ANF said.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026