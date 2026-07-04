Quadcopter crashes on rooftop of house in Humak

The quadcopter which crashed on the roof of a house in Islamabad’s Human locality. — Dawn

ISLAMABAD: A quadcopter flown from an unidentified location crash-landed on the rooftop of a house in the capital’s rural area.

Police said that a resident of the house, located in Model Town Humak, informed them about the quadcopter’s crash landing.

After receiving the information, police reached the house and cordoned off the area, and confiscated the quadcopter.

A police official said that efforts were under way to identify and trace the location from where the quadcopter was flown.

He added that attempts were also under way to trace and identify the persons who flew it.

Earlier in March, security sources said thattwo rudimentary droneswere intercepted at different locations adjacent to Rawalpindi but were successfully brought down through electronic countermeasures.

Security sources had further stated that no damage or casualties were reported and the federal capital’s airspace, which was temporarily closed as a precaution, was later reopened.

In February, the governmentimposed a banon flying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of any kind across the country.

The development came after Afghan Taliban forces used “rudimentary drones” to target various parts of the country.

Subsequently, the administrations of Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Sindh and Balochistan notified a comprehensive ban on flying UAVs of any sort, for different periods of time.

The ban applied to everyone, except law enforcement agencies and the Islamabad administration.

The measure was described as necessary to safeguard public safety and protect sensitive installations, public gatherings, key personalities, and official convoys.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026