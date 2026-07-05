EPICURIOUS: TANGO WITH MANGO

You wait for the mango season all year. The first to arrive is Siroli and Sindhri, followed by Langra and Dussehri. Then the season culminates with the Chaunsa varieties and, in between, the prized Anwer Ratol — proof that no mango in the world can taste better than these small succulent, flavourful bombs.

In between the tango with the mango, there are also countless dishes and desserts prepared with mangoes. Milkshakes are made in almost every household. But a lot more can be prepared using mangoes, any mango for that matter, as the base. They are especially popular with those who prefer not to wrestle with a juicy mango.

Halima Sarfaraz also waits for the mango season like her clients, as she is known for creating mango-based desserts in her kitchen. Halima runs a home-catering business called Dining Room by HS. Mostly, she caters high tea events for corporate clients and birthday parties. “Desserts are my specialty and, around this time of year, the demand for mango desserts increases,” she tells Eos.

Mango Salsa Nachos | Screengrab

Last year, Halima’s ‘Mango Salsa Nachos’ and ‘Mango Colada Mousse’ won the top prize at a culinary contest, the ‘Mango Tango Gala.’ Halima nearly skipped the competition because catering orders kept her busy during mango season. “But I did [enter the competition] somehow and won,” she says with a smile. “The winning amount was even sweeter than the mangoes I used in my recipes,” she adds, while breaking into a laugh.

As mango season reaches its peak, home chef Halima Sarfaraz shares the story behind her culinary journey and two prize-winning recipes

Halima reveals that she did not know how to cook when she got married. She was 19 at the time and had recently completed her A-Levels. It all changed with marriage and children, she says. She started to learn cooking after the birth of her first child. A second child soon followed, giving her plenty of practice in the kitchen.

Halima Sarfaraz | Courtesy Halima Sarfaraz

By the time her third child arrived, 12 years after the first, she had become an accomplished cook and was taking catering orders. “Today, my 10-year-old daughter has developed a love for cooking by watching me in the kitchen. My boys, too, help me with the catering business,” she shares with pride.

Halima says that her love for presentation was also a factor in her journey from hobby cook to entrepreneur. “I wanted to make food so colourful and attractive that my children would be excited to eat it,” says Halima. Her popular acrylic dessert boxes are a result of that.

Halima shares the two recipes — for the Mango Salsa Nachos and Mango Colada Mousse — that won her the competition. “But I will leave it to you to decide how you want to present them,” she adds.

Mango Salsa Nachos

You will need one large ripe mango, which is peeled and finely diced, half a cup (120ml) of finely diced red bell pepper, one-third cup of finely chopped red onion, one-fourth cup of finely chopped cilantro, one small seeded and minced jalapeno (optional), two tablespoons of lemon juice and one-fourth teaspoon of salt (or to taste).

Combine all the salsa ingredients in a bowl. Open a packet of store-bought taco chips and spread them out in an open dish or tray. Pour the mango salsa over the taco chips to ensure each chip has enough salad coating to munch the nacho crunch.

Mango Colada Mousse | Courtesy Halima Sarfaraz

Mango Colada Mousse

For the base, you need one cup (240ml) of fresh mango purée, three tablespoons of pineapple juice, 1.5 teaspoon of powdered gelatine or agar agar powder, and three tablespoons of warm water to bloom the gelatine. Then add two cups of hot water to it.

Alternatively, you can use ready-made mango or banana jelly instead of preparing your own. You also require one cup of heavy whipping cream, half a cup of fresh thick coconut cream and four to five tablespoons of powdered sugar along with shredded coconut and mango chunks to garnish.

Pour the dessert into individual glasses or one large serving dish. The jelly is to form the base at the bottom of the dish or glass. Let it cool till it sets.

Blend the mango chunks with one tablespoon of water and the juice of half a lemon until smooth.

In a separate bowl, beat the whipping cream till soft peaks form. Fold in the mango purée and coconut cream. Add the pineapple juice and sugar. Pour this mixture over your already set jelly and garnish with the shredded coconut and mango chunks. Chill before serving.

The writer is a member of staff. X: @HasanShazia

Published in Dawn, EOS, July 5th, 2026