Christians commemorate feast of Saint Thomas in Taxila

TAXILA: The historic ruins of Sirkap in Taxila echoed with prayers and hymns on Friday as members of Pakistan’s Christian community gathered to commemorate the Feast of Saint Thomas the Apostle, reaffirming the ancient city’s significance as a symbol of faith, religious harmony and shared cultural heritage.

The annual pilgrimage brought together clergy, pilgrims, families and heritage enthusiasts from different parts of the country who assembled at the Unesco World Heritage Site to offer special prayers in remembrance of Saint Thomas, one of the twelve Apostles of Jesus Christ, who is traditionally believed to have visited ancient Taxila during his missionary journey to the Indo-Parthian kingdom in the first century AD.

The ceremony was facilitated by the Directorate General of Archaeology, Government of Punjab. Assistant Curator Noman Akhtar, representing the Directorate General of Archaeology and Taxila Museum, remained present and supervised arrangements for the peaceful observance of the religious event.

Although Taxila is internationally renowned as the cradle of the Gandhara Civilisation and an ancient centre of Buddhist learning, it also occupies a unique place in Christian tradition. According to longstanding belief, Saint Thomas visited the court of King Gondophares in ancient Taxila before continuing his missionary journey towards the subcontinent. This association has made Sirkap one of the most important Christian heritage sites in Pakistan and a place of pilgrimage for believers who gather here every year on July 3 to honour the Apostle and pray for peace and harmony.

The participants described the gathering as a deeply spiritual experience. “Praying at this sacred place strengthens our faith and reminds us of Saint Thomas’s message of love, hope, sacrifice and service to humanity,” said one pilgrim. Another participant said the annual gathering demonstrates that Pakistan’s ancient heritage belongs to people of all faiths and should be preserved for future generations as a symbol of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

During the ceremony, Christian pilgrims appealed to the Directorate General of Archaeology, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Punjab Government to construct a befitting monument dedicated to Saint Thomas at the historic Sirkap site. They said such a monument would honour the Apostle’s association with ancient Taxila, promote interfaith harmony and project Pakistan’s peaceful and inclusive image before the international community.

The pilgrims said the proposed monument could also help attract Christian pilgrims and religious tourists from around the world, promoting heritage tourism while highlighting Pakistan’s rich religious and cultural diversity. They also urged the local administration to rename the road leading to Sirkap as “Saint Thomas Path” in recognition of the Apostle’s historic association with Taxila.

“It would not simply be the naming of a road but a tribute to a shared spiritual heritage that encourages tolerance, respect and understanding among different faiths,” a participant remarked.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Curator Noman Akhtar said the Directorate General of Archaeology remains committed to preserving Pakistan’s invaluable archaeological heritage while facilitating peaceful religious events connected with the country’s diverse historical traditions.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026