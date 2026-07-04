E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Kazakhstan to celebrate National Dombra Day tomorrow

Jamal Shahid Published
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ISLAMABAD: Kazakhstan is set to celebrate National Dombra Day on Sunday, honouring one of its most cherished cultural symbols - a traditional two-stringed musical instrument deeply rooted in the country’s history.

A statement issued by the embassy of Kazakhstan on Friday said dombra had been an essential part of Kazakh culture for centuries. Scholars believed that instruments similar to the dombra existed across the Eurasian steppe thousands of years ago with some estimates tracing its origins to between 2,000 and 6,000 years.

The embassy said historical and archaeological findings suggested that early versions of the instrument were used by nomadic communities from the Altai Mountains to Anatolia. Notably, discoveries in the Altai-Mongolian region revealed ancient two-stringed instruments with inscriptions dating back to the 5th–6th centuries BC, highlighting the dombra’s longstanding significance.

Traditionally carved from wood, the dombra consisted of a neck, body, frets and two strings. Over time, different regions of Kazakhstan developed their own variations of the instrument, influenced by local traditions and styles of music.

The dombra was closely associated with “kui,” a form of instrumental storytelling that reflected emotions, history and everyday life. Two major styles of kui performance emerged in the 19th century - the energetic Tokpe and the more expressive Shertpe.

Renowned composers and performers such as Kurmangazy, Tattimbet and Dina Nurpeisova played a vital role in preserving and advancing this art form. Their works remained an integral part of Kazakhstan’s musical heritage.

The embassy said that today dombra continued to symbolise national identity and cultural pride. Modern musicians and orchestras were bringing its unique sound to global audiences, ensuring that this ancient tradition lives on for future generations.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026

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Jamal Shahid is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with over two decades of experience. He covers the Public Accounts Committee and the National Assembly’s Question Hour, as well as diplomatic events, climate change, and human rights issues in the capital.

Jamal Shahid

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