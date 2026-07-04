E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Punjab police personnel in Islamabad to be replaced with fresh contingent

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
Police officers stand guard on a road leading to the Pakistani President’s house, as Pakistan prepares to host the US and Iran for peace talks, in Islamabad on April 10. —Reuters
Police officers stand guard on a road leading to the Pakistani President’s house, as Pakistan prepares to host the US and Iran for peace talks, in Islamabad on April 10. —Reuters
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ISLAMABAD: A contingent of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) personnel stationed in the capital is being replaced with fresh manpower.

In a letter addressed to the Assistant Inspector General of Police Operations, Islamabad, the AIG Operations for the Provincial Police Officer, Punjab, Lahore stated, “As approved by the competent authority, 560 PHP officials presently performing duties in Islamabad may be replaced with 560 fresh PHP personnel with immediate effect.”

The transportation arrangement will be made by the SSP Motor Transport (MT), Punjab, Lahore.

The fuel cost for transportation will be borne, one side by the lending district and the other side by the borrowing district.

The fresh contingent comprises personnel from Punjab Highway Patrol Headquarters Lahore and districts including Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Sargodha, Mianwali, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum.

As approved by the competent authority, the 560 PHP personnel are being replaced by an equal number of PHP personnel currently performing duties in Islamabad. The contingent is performing security duties alongside personnel of the capital police.

Earlier, the PHP contingent arrived in the capital last month in response to a request by the capital police due to a shortage of manpower.

The request was made after a contingent of 1,500 capital police personnel was deployed to Azad Kashmir in view of a demonstration call by the Joint Awami Action Committee.

The contingent of capital police sent to Azad Kashmir is still stationed there.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026

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