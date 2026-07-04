E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Minister reviews projects

Hamid Asghar Published
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JHELUM: The 100-kilometre-long Lillah-Jhelum dual carriageway project will be completed by December 2026, as the project will prove to be a game-changer for communication and commercial activity in the region.

This was stated by Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kiani after chairing a follow-up meeting to review the pace of construction projects in Jhelum district.

“Our government is delivering facilities to the masses, and the socio-economic uplift of remote areas is the priority of the PML-N government,” the minister reiterated.

“This project will be a gift for the people of Jhelum, providing safe and quality travel facilities for the public,” the minister added.

“By completing the Lillah-Jhelum Highway on time, we will provide the best gift of travel facilities to millions of people in the area,” he said.

Meanwhile, the concerned authorities were also directed to expedite the expansion of the two railway crossings at Pind Dadan Khan and Haranpur and the shifting of high-voltage electricity lines from the right of way.

The follow-up meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministries of Energy and Railways, the district administration of Jhelum, the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), the National Highway Authority’s consultants (CNW), Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco), and other relevant departments.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026

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Hamid Asghar is a regional correspondent for Dawn, bringing over two decades of journalistic experience to his coverage of social, political, and cultural events. He specialises in regional heritage and ancient archaeology, focusing on the preservation and documentation of historical sites.

Hamid Asghar

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