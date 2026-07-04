ICCI, CDA officers to form liaison committee for traders’ issues

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and the CDA Officers Association have agreed to establish a joint liaison committee to ensure the timely resolution of issues confronting the business community.

The decision was taken during a meeting held at the ICCI, where it was agreed that the proposed committee would comprise representatives of the ICCI and the CDA Officers Association.

The committee will meet regularly to deliberate on issues relating to trade, taxation, urban management, regulatory affairs and civic services.

The forum will serve as a mechanism for identifying challenges, evolving consensus-based solutions and ensuring prompt follow-up on matters affecting businesses and traders.

Speaking on the occasion, ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood said the business community is a major stakeholder in Islamabad and contributes significantly to the national economy.

He said stronger coordination between the chamber and the CDA Officers Association would help improve governance, ensure policy continuity and facilitate the resolution of longstanding issues faced by traders, industrialists and investors.

He stressed the need for institutionalised dialogue and regular interaction to promote a conducive business environment in the capital.

CDA Officers Association President Aamir Shehzad said the two organisations had earlier discussed the idea of strengthening mutual engagement and that there was now a need to institutionalise this cooperation through a formal coordination mechanism.

He said Islamabad had faced increasing administrative and regulatory challenges over the past several years due to frequent changes in management and policy directions.

He underlined the importance of stakeholder consultation, policy consistency and stronger representation of local voices in decision-making forums.

He appreciated the role played by ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood in raising business-related concerns and said the proposed liaison committee would become an effective platform for addressing issues through mutual consultation.

CDA Officers Association General Secretary Kamran Bakht reiterated that close cooperation between the business community and regulatory institutions was essential for sustainable urban development.

He observed that many issues relating to encroachments, enforcement, parking management and civic amenities could be addressed more effectively through structured engagement and regular consultations.

He expressed confidence that the liaison committee would help bridge communication gaps and facilitate the timely resolution of concerns raised by traders and entrepreneurs.

CDA Officers Association Chairman Riaz Khan said greater involvement of local stakeholders in policymaking would contribute to better governance, improved service delivery and a more responsive regulatory framework for Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026