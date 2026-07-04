E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Man gunned down in Rawat area, another killed in accident

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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RAWALPINDI: A man was gunned down while another was shot and injured in the limits of Rawat police on Friday.

Police said Mursaleen, resident of Liaquat Colony, Chakri Road, Rawalpindi, informed the police that he and Mohammad Shahzaib, resident of Liaquat Colony, were present at their internet office situated at Thatta Garpur, within the jurisdiction of Rawat police station, when two unknown armed persons entered the shop and opened fire on them.

As a result of the firing, they both sustained injuries and were shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) by the rescue team. During treatment, Mohammad Shahzaib died. His body is presently lying at the BBH emergency ward for completion of legal formalities. His body will be shifted to the DHQ hospital for postmortem.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and initiated an inquiry into the incident. Efforts were underway to identify and apprehend the accused.

Meanwhile, a young man was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in the limits of Chaklala police station on Friday.

Police said that a critically injured person was brought to the BBH by some passers-by who had already died on way to the hospital. The deceased was yet to be identified.

An under-trial prisoner involved in a drug related case lodged with Mandra police was brought to the District Headquarters Hospital from Adiala Jail for treatment, but he could not survive. Likewise, an unknown body was found at main Pirwadhai road on Friday.

The body was shifted to the Holy Family Hospital for autopsy. However, the reason of death was not known, the police said, adding that the victim seems to be a drug addict.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026

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