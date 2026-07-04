E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Book review: Soccer Legends 2026

Omair Alavi Published
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There are two ways to be entertained by a book —by reading it or by using it. You can both read and use Soccer Legends 2026, especially during the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which are underway in North America.

Authored by David Balheimer, this book was published ahead of the mega event to help most seasonal fans get up to speed on the participating players. If you don’t know why Norway’s Erling Haaland is rated so highly, or why current players like Neymar, Mbappe and Mo Salah are considered all-time greats, don’t worry; this book covers these players alongside some of the very best, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The book comes with a ‘How to use this book’ guide, which is great considering it takes it upon itself to teach you new things. It is divided into five sections, with the first covering the best defenders in the world, followed by one on midfielders, another on forwards, and the last two on goalkeepers and managers. The biggest criterion for selecting players is their current form at the club level, primarily in European leagues, because that’s where the action is.

With a star profile on each page, the book is packed with incisive data and includes stunning heat maps showing the pitch movements of every featured player. You can learn about their national team and current club, along with the laurels they’ve won with them and their preferred foot (that’s a thing, trust me!).

The best feature is the statistics shown for all 100 players, which vary because each position plays a distinct role on the field, according to the author. For defenders, the emphasis is on interceptions, blocks, tackles and clearances, while for midfielders, it’s on dribbles, passes, chances created and shots. While goals and penalty scores remain a constant feature, assists, shot conversion percentage and goals from either foot take precedence for forwards. For goalies, clean sheets, saves, punches, catches, and penalties faced and saved are included in the statistics section.

Knowing the latest facts and stats for players at every position will make you feel like you’re on top of the world, just as the victors of the ongoing World Cup will feel in a few days.

Published in Dawn, Young World, July 4th, 2026

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Omair Alavi has been writing for different publications since the ‘90s. He follows hockey, tennis and cricket religiously, and in that order.

He tweets @omair78

Omair Alavi

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