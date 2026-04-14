E-Paper | July 20, 2026

AJK EC makes SMS service free to help voters access polling details

Tariq Naqash Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

MUZAFFARABAD: The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday decided to make its voter information service free of charge, enabling citizens to obtain details about their vote and polling stations with ease and enhancing transparency in the electoral process.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) retired Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal, according to an official press release.

Under the initiative, voters can now send their computerised national identity card (CNIC) number via SMS to 8302 to check their voter registration and designated polling station without incurring any cost.

To further facilitate the electorate, updated voter lists will be displayed at the offices of assistant commissioners across all tehsils as well as at district election commission offices.

Mr Mughal described the vote as a “sacred trust” and a national responsibility, stressing the need for widespread public awareness about its importance. He said efforts would be made to sensitise citizens through seminars in educational institutions.

In addition, the Religious Affairs department will be approached to request religious scholars and prayer leaders to highlight the significance of voting in Friday sermons.

The meeting also approved the holding of by-elections on vacant seats in local government institutions, reaffirming the commission’s commitment to ensuring continuity in representative governance.

Meanwhile, in a separate meeting, the commission reviewed the ongoing schedule for revision, amendment and correction of electoral rolls and decided against any further extension.

It noted that the timeline had already been extended twice to facilitate voters and political parties, and warned that any additional delay could hinder timely completion of the electoral process and risk violating constitutional requirements.

Reaffirming its obligation to ensure elections within the stipulated time frame, the commission pledged strict adherence to the existing schedule and reiterated its commitment to holding free, fair and transparent polls, urging all stakeholders to comply with the timeline and contribute to the smooth conduct of the process.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026

Newspaper

Tariq Naqash is a Muzaffarabad-based senior staff correspondent for Dawn with nearly three decades of experience in reporting, analysis, and feature writing. His work focuses on politics, conflict, and governance. He can be found on X at @tariqnaqash.

Tariq Naqash

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unmasking stability
Updated 20 Jul, 2026

Unmasking stability

THREE reports last Friday — a widening food trade gap, return to a current account deficit, and the government’s...
Flood data gap
20 Jul, 2026

Flood data gap

HAVING endured one of its worst floods last year — triggered by intense monsoons and compounded by sudden water...
Zero-dose alert
20 Jul, 2026

Zero-dose alert

ALTHOUGH Pakistan recently announced its first National Vaccine Policy, it will take time before the immunity gap ...
Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe