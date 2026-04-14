AJK EC makes SMS service free to help voters access polling details

MUZAFFARABAD: The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday decided to make its voter information service free of charge, enabling citizens to obtain details about their vote and polling stations with ease and enhancing transparency in the electoral process.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) retired Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal, according to an official press release.

Under the initiative, voters can now send their computerised national identity card (CNIC) number via SMS to 8302 to check their voter registration and designated polling station without incurring any cost.

To further facilitate the electorate, updated voter lists will be displayed at the offices of assistant commissioners across all tehsils as well as at district election commission offices.

Mr Mughal described the vote as a “sacred trust” and a national responsibility, stressing the need for widespread public awareness about its importance. He said efforts would be made to sensitise citizens through seminars in educational institutions.

In addition, the Religious Affairs department will be approached to request religious scholars and prayer leaders to highlight the significance of voting in Friday sermons.

The meeting also approved the holding of by-elections on vacant seats in local government institutions, reaffirming the commission’s commitment to ensuring continuity in representative governance.

Meanwhile, in a separate meeting, the commission reviewed the ongoing schedule for revision, amendment and correction of electoral rolls and decided against any further extension.

It noted that the timeline had already been extended twice to facilitate voters and political parties, and warned that any additional delay could hinder timely completion of the electoral process and risk violating constitutional requirements.

Reaffirming its obligation to ensure elections within the stipulated time frame, the commission pledged strict adherence to the existing schedule and reiterated its commitment to holding free, fair and transparent polls, urging all stakeholders to comply with the timeline and contribute to the smooth conduct of the process.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026