Mera Lyari to premiere at UK Asian Film Festival

KARACHI: After a few months of delays and missed deadlines, Mera Lyari is finally making its premiere, Dawn.com reported.

The film explores Lyari through its girls and their love of football and will be premiering at the UK Asian Film Festival, executive producer Ayesha Omar announced.

It will be screened at the British Film Institute in London’s Southbank on May 2.

Mera Lyari stars Omar alongside Dananeer Mobeen, Samiya Mumtaz, Nayyar Ejaz, Paras Masroor, Adnan Shah Tipu and Shoaib Hassan.

The film follows a disabled football coach (Omar) who returns home to Lyari after a long absence to conduct trials for girls in the area. There, Afsana (Mobeen), in defiance of her strict father and Kushmala (Lucas), running from a forced marriage, find an escape in the beautiful game, training in secret with the coach for a shot at competing on a national level.

Earlier, director Abu Aleeha said the film’s greatest strength was its authenticity, having been shot in Lyari by people who knew the area. He said “80 per cent of the cast — including supporting actors, members of the local football teams and even our hero Shoaib Hassan — are actual Lyari inhabitants”.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon hailed the film in December as Pakistan hitting back at “negative propaganda” pushed by India.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026